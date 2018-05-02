Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Mar 10th, 2020
    Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress

    After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Disgruntled Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has resigned from the Congress.

    In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia said,” this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.”

    Here’s a full text of his resignation letter:

    Dear Mrs Gandhiji

    Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on.

    I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year.

    While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.

    To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start.

    I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation.

    Regards,

    Sincerely yours,

    JYOTIRADITYA M. SCINDIA

