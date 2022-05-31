Restore Senior Citizens’ & Students’ railway ticket concessions – VTA

Advertisement

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) delegation led by its president Shrawankumar Malu met Maninder Singh Uppal – Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), South East Central Railway and submitted a memorandum. Likewise memorandum is also delivered inward of the Central Railway (CR) DRM office as requests for appointment to Richa Khare – DRM CR wasn’t responded to. VTA also dispatched a memorandum to Narendra Modi – Prime Minister and Ashwini Vaishnaw – Railway Minister, New Delhi.

Shrawankumar Malu said we completely understand the withdrawal of various concessions from railway tickets during the tragic phase of Covid pandemic. Admittedly like everyone, Railways also suffered huge losses during the virus phase and reluctantly Railways had to withdraw various concessions to recover some of the losses. Thanks to the amazing efforts of the Government of India, a marvelous vaccination drive has created a magnificent shield of self-defense for the majority of the citizens thereby restricting/delaying 4th wave drastically. And on behalf of the taxpayers we submit our humble gratitude for the same.