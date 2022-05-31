“Maintain discipline, comply with timings,” DCP Lohit Matani directs eateries

Advertisement
Nagpur: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Lohit Matani on Tuesday conducted a meeting of all eating houses in the area at Bajaj Nagar Police Station and directed them to follow all rules regarding timing and discipline.
The DCP also asked them to avoid allowing liqour over there. DCP Matani also informed them about the consequences of violation.
He, furthermore, asked them to be in constant touch with police and DCP himself in order to deter criminal elements from creating chaos in their premises.
