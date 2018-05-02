Restore 15 medical PG seats of Vidarbha colleges: Anees Ahmed

Nagpur: Former Technical Education Minister Dr. Anees Ahmed today discussed with CM Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Deshmukh Medical Education Minister, Government of Maharashtra issue of 15 postgraduate (PG) medical seats (MD/MS) for the upcoming academic year 2021-22 in three medical colleges of Vidarbha been reduced by National Medical Commission (formerly Medical Council of India) due to some ‘deficiencies’ in their compliance reports.

In his deputation, Anees Ahmed apprised that out of 15 seats, Nagpur City’s Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) has lost total nine seats, six PG seats in medicine department (MD medicine) out of 12 allotted last year and three seats of ophthalmology department (MS ophthalmology) out of five allotted last year. Akola GMCH lost two seats in community medicine, while Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Memorial Medical College in Amravati has lost four seats in surgery (MS surgery department).

Anees pointed out that in times of Covid 19, where shortage of doctors is felt and where on one hand Maharashtra is facing severe crunch of specialist doctors to fight Covid,

Losing PG seats means losing specialist doctors which would add to the existing woes.

Anees said, as the Central Government has postponed the PG-NEET to August 31, 2021, these seats are to be filled up through entrance test only.

So, he demanded that opportunity and technical support is given to these three colleges to clear all deficiencies before the cut off date and the lost seats are restored.

He requested CM Uddhav Thackeray and Amit Deshmukh to personally intervene in this matter and take up with Central Government to restore these 15 seats of Vidarbha before admission process starts.



