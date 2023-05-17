Residents of Leverage Green Co-operative Housing Sangh oppose new units at Koradi Power Plant

Nagpur: A delegation representing the residents of Leverage Green Co-operative Housing Sangh, located on Koradi Road, met with Dr. Vipin Itankar, Collector and District Magistrate of Nagpur here, on Wednesday. The delegation expressed their strong opposition to the proposed construction of 2×660 MW new units at the Koradi Thermal Power Plant. They urged the Collector to cancel the scheduled Public Hearing until the existing pollution issues at the plant are effectively addressed.

The residents conveyed their concerns to the Collector, emphasizing that the public hearing should be postponed due to the ongoing peak summer season, with ambient temperatures already exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. It was pointed out that the hearing, organized on-site at the Koradi Power Plant premises, could deter many people from participating due to the risk of sunstroke.

Advertisement

Leverage Green Co-operative Housing Sangh, situated on Koradi Road, is a modern township consisting of 391 units and accommodating approximately 1100 residents. The township was established in 2008, with many individuals from Nagpur and other cities investing their life savings in flats and duplexes. During the booking process, preference was given to the township due to its peaceful and serene environment. However, in 2016, the inauguration of the new 3×660 MW units by the Prime Minister introduced significant pollution-related challenges. To date, the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) plant, as mandated by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), has not been installed at the 3×660 MW units.

The delegation appealed to the Collector to intervene and order the cancellation of the public hearing for the expansion of the Koradi Power Plant. Their primary concern is to safeguard the lives of the hundreds of thousands of citizens residing in the Nagpur region.

The delegation was led by Rajesh Mantri, Secretary of Leverage Green Co-operative Housing Sangh. Among the attendees were Shekhar Kumar Singh, Vinod Wankhede, Dhananjay Gajbhiye, Shoeb Hassonjee, Vineet Chawla, Amit Gawhade, Suresh Deglurkar, Tapos Sarkar, Sachin Raut, Mukesh Mantri, Atul Channgani, Vandana Puri, Shweta Gajbhiye, Sachin Ramteke, Nitin Bhisikar, Rahul Singh, and numerous other concerned residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement