Prince Tuli Hazir Ho! Sadar Police summon accused of creating ruckus at CP Club

Nagpur: Princepal Singh Tuli has been summoned by the Sadar Police regarding a case registered against him for creating a ruckus and manhandling the manager of the prestigious CP Club.

PI Kishor Pavarte (Crime) from the Sadar Police Station has issued the summons, directing Tuli (42), a resident of Clark Town, Bezonbagh, to appear before him on May 19, 2023, at 11 am.

Advertisement

It may be recalled that a sensation prevailed at CP Club, located in the prominent Civil Lines area, after Prince Tuli reportedly caused a commotion when he was denied entry by the staff due to wearing shorts and lacking membership. Provoked by this, Tuli allegedly verbally abused the CP staff and tore the manager’s clothes earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement