Resident Doctors meet Nagpur Divisional Commissioner to highlight suffering of Covid-19 patients at GMCH

Nagpur: In a bid to highlight miserable condition of Covid-19 patients, owing to paucity of beds, oxygen, ventilators and medicines at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the delegation of Resident Doctors on Monday met Divisional Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar of Nagpur.

In cities like Mumbai and Pune, the Municipal Corporation has established their own hospitals and Jumbo Centres to manage and treat the Covid-19 patients. But Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is totally dependent on GMC and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC) for treatment of Covid patients. NMC doesn’t have even one ICU bed of its own, stated delegation of Resident Doctors and have alleged that the mismanagement of authorities killed nearly 100 patients and not Covid-19 in the last 15 days.

“During the first Covid-19 wave, they (NMC) were totally dependent on us and we had also worked full potential for the betterment of patients. Now, even during the second wave, NMC is totally dependent on resident doctors of GMC and IGGMC. We are just mere students who are supposed to be trained in our concerned specialities,” doctors contended.

Patient care being our utmost concern , the basic demand of COVID positive patient is Oxygen. It is not being provided by NMC. It depicts the failure of NMC. Even though the second wave was anticipated earlier, literally there was zero preparedness from NMC. When the same question was raised, we were questioned back that “Why haven’t you doctors alerted us before?”. We are doctors and not administrators. It is the sole responsibility of the administration to be prepared for the crisis situation in this pandemic, doctors said.

NMC doesn’t want to accept their failure in not being prepared for the pandemic. It is disheartening that there are no plans for facing the future days by administration in this pandemic. It’s time to act fast, because people are dying right in front of our eyes, Resident Doctors said and appealed to general public that the second wave is more infectious and the cases are rising exponentially. So stay home, stay safe. Use face masks at all times. Sanitisers to be used. Protect yourselves at all times.

Some of the suggestions from Resident Doctors’ side:

1. To make arrangements of oxygen supply in a school or any facility near GMC and IGGMC, so that if there is insufficiency of beds , the patients can manage with oxygen in these facilities. If the patients get serious , they can shifted on a priority basis based on bed availability.

2. Once the NEET exam is over on April 18th, passed out MBBS doctors can be contacted and asked to work in COVID , considering their working period in their one year compulsory bond . This applies for both UG and PG.



