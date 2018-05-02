Nagpur to observe subdue Gudi Padwa celebration amid Covid-19 restrictions

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State has set to witness a subdued celebration of Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year as Nagpurians will be compelled to stay indoors in the view of the State wide lockdown owing to Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Gudi Padwa, the vibrant festival that falls on Chaitra Shukla Pratipadā, the first day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra.

According to the Vedic texts, it is considered the most powerful day of the year as Lord Brahmā created the Universe.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated with an auspicious oil bath ceremony, followed by decorating the main door with a garland, performing rituals and hoisting flag known as Gudi.



