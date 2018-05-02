Research-based technology institutes needed: Gadkari

New Delhi : The country needs research-based technology institutes to make our engineers at par with the best in the world, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the inauguration of RCOEM-TATA CIIIT, Centre For Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training in Nagpur on Sunday.

Gadkari, who took part in the inauguration through video conferencing, said that upgradation of technology is important to realise the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The up-gradation of technology is important, and we need research-based technology institutes to impart practical experience to make our next generation of engineers skilled in technology at par with international standards,” he said.

“We have 65 per cent of the population coming from rural, agricultural, and tribal areas, where per capita income and GDP growth is very negligible. It is the time to think of developing village industries by using raw materials present in those areas,” he said. He suggested that institutes and companies try to focus on research on agriculture and forest-based products.

The Union Minister had also delivered the keynote speech at SWAVALAMBAN e-Summit 2020 organised by ‘Lets Endorse Development’ NGO earlier in the day.