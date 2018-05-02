Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Republic Day celebration at Bhonsala Military School Nagpur

    Bhonsala Military School, Nagpur celebrated the 71st Republic Day in traditional military manner on 26 Jan 2020. Chief Guest for the program, Arch Dilip Chawhan, Treasurer CHME Society Nagpur unfurled the flag while the ‘Saman Guard’ presented the Rashtriya Salute followed by the National Anthem.

    The programme was conducted by Cadet Shreyansh Sahu. Cadet Neil Joseph threw light on the importance of celebrating the Republic Day and Mr Manoj Deshpande, Asst Teacher unfolded the various aspects of Constitution. He stressed that it is important for all citizens to maintain balance between fundamental rights and fundamental duties.

    While speaking on the occasion, Col J S Bhandari (Retd) Commandant of the school urged the parents and cadets to take a silent vow in their mind and heart that whatever we do in our personal and professional life we should always remember two words i.e. ‘Nation First’.

    On this occasion, Cdt Cizen Khan and Company Cadet Captain Vedant Ghodmare awarded as ‘Best in Band’ and ‘Best in Sports’ respectively by the hand of Arch Dilip Chavan, Treasurer CHME Society, Nagpur.

    The program was well attended by the parents alongwith the entire school staff.

