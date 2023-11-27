Representation and discussion on green open access regulations and amendment in rooftop solar policy

A seminar was held under the Energy Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) at VIA Auditorium, Nagpur on recent developments and changes brought about by MERC. These very important changes have come as a Diwali gift bringing about big relief to certain categories of industrial consumers by helping them mitigate high power cost with green energy alternatives. Detailed deliberations were carried out on new Regulations of MERC’s Distribution Open access promoting Green Energy Open Access along with MERC’s Grid Interactive Rooftop Renewable Energy Generating Systems regulation changes.

VIA President, Vishal Agrawal made his opening remarks applauding the government & MERC for their futuristic and positive step making Maharashtra as a trend setting state for green energy consumption.

Sudhir Budhey, Advisor of All India Renewable Energy Association, Nagpur highlighted the key points on the above topic while Past Vice President of VIA, R B Goenka dwelled on grey areas which need further clarification. For the clarification and modification to remove the difficulty in operation and implementation of these Regulations Goenka suggested to filed petition with MERC.

VIA Executive Committee approved the suggestion to file the petition with MERC. R B Goenka also gave clarification on many doubts among the Industrial fraternity thus resolving confusion in the minds of the entrepreneurs / users.

Finally, Vice President of VIA, Prashant Mohota summed it up by suggesting a framework for industrialists to use these policies for their advantage.

The discussions were held related to Net metering scheme extension to 5MW from current 1 MW level both for Individual entity or a Group, Postponing of Grid Support Charges, Green Open access permission both for Individual or a Group was amended from earlier 1 MW level to 100 KW etc.

Representatives from Raymonds Luxury Cotton, GTN Industries, Saoner, Meghe Group, Abhijeet Group, Pee Vee Textiles, Suryaamba Steel, Basant Agrotech, Plasto Tanks, Rukmani Metals, Inox Air Products, Bhagirath Textiles and industrialists attended the program in large numbers.

