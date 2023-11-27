Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav Day 3: Sangam of traditional and trending wins hearts

Nagpur: The eighth edition of the Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav continues with a grand fervour at the premises of Ishwar Deshmukh College of Physical Education, Hanuman Nagar, Nagpur, and draws a large number of citizens.

The festival’s third day evening session, on Sunday, showcased an appealing dance-musical ‘Triveni Sangam’, performed by Kishore Nritya Niketan Group under the guidance of Dr Kishore and Kishori Hampiholi. This was followed by a spirited live concert by renowned Bhojpuri actress and singer, Akshara Singh.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police; Ramesh Jayaswal, Director of NECO Group; Shravan Hardikar, Chief Managing Director of Maha Metro; Prashant Mohta, President of VIA; Manoj Suryawanshi, Chairman of NIT; industrialist Ashok Goyal, Sudhakar Kohale, President of BJP Nagpur District, and Nandkumar Sarda also were prominently present.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the dignitaries and audience took pledge to work towards the betterment of the country and be responsible citizens. The dance-musical portrayed the story of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, and with the convergence of sur, taal, geet, and nritya the dancers personified the characteristics of each river. A scenic backdrop added a visual dimension to their performance.

The subsequent performance by Bhojpuri artiste Akshara Singh reverberated the venue, and enthralled the audience who joyously grooved to her lively tunes. The singer said, mother’s place is irreplaceable. She dedicated a song to all mothers. She rendered many songs including ‘Haal Kya Hai Dil Ka’ and ‘Mere Rashke Qamar’. Hindi film singer Kunal Pandit also performed and energised the atmosphere with popular hits like ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil ’, ‘Bulleya’, and ‘Muqabla’ drawing resounding applause from the audience.

The morning session featured a recital of ‘Parittadeshna Path’ as part of ongoing ‘Bhakticha Jagar’ spiritual programmes, with the message of human welfare. Social activist Kanchan Gadkari, Adv Sulekha Kumbhare, founder of Bahujan Republican Ekta Manch; ex-MLA Dr Milind Mane, ex-corporator Adv Dharmpal Meshram, Sandeep Gavai and Satish Sirvasan garlanded portrait of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

