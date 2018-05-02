Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Sat, Aug 10th, 2019
Renee’s birthday bash turns a memorable event!

Nagpur: A birthday bash was hosted by Renee Alag for her friends and loved ones at TDS Lounge recently. Being a good host, she welcomed the guests with a broad smile and warm hug which was not less than a return gift for everyone.

Looking gorgeous in her black one-piece, the smiling Renee ensured every guest was enjoying the party and cherishing the moment.

No one missed the chance to enjoy the party fullest as DJ started rolling. The birthday girl along with her esteemed friends shook a leg or two on back to back lilting Bollywood numbers and EDM.

Later everyone enjoyed the finger-licking food which the host had arranged befitting the occasion.

Watch the gallery below for enjoying the party moments.

– Farhan Kazi

