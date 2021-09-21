Renault launches the all new Kiger RXT(O) & KIWID part of 10th anniversary celebration in india

Celebrates 10 glorious years in India with over 7,50,000 delighted customers

Announces special offers and loyalty benefitsto mark the 10th Anniversary Celebrations and the upcoming festive season

Nagpur :Renault India is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its operations in India and as part of the celebrations launched the new RXT (O) variant of Renault KIGER and the KWID MY21 inXX.

The Renault KIGER RXT(O) will be available in 1.0L Energy Engine in both MT and AMT transmissions.The RXT(O) variant will get some ofthe customerfavorite, premium features from the RXZ variant such as the Tri-octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps and 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a more affordable price point. The iconic three-LED front look of the new KIGER RXT(O), coupled with 40.64 cmDiamond cut alloy wheels and striking Radiant Red Dual Tonecolorwill further accentuate the Stunning design of the car. To ensure good air quality inside the cabin, RXT(O) will also feature PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter. Enhancing the overall Smart Cabin experience, the Wireless Smartphone Replicationfunction has been extended to the RXT(O) variant, enabling the passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32 cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

Renault KWID has been an Attractive, Innovative and Affordable vehicle,a true game-changer and volume driver for Renault India.Staying true to its commitment to keep building on the indomitable success of KWID with breakthrough product innovations, the all new KWID MY21 further strengthens its value proposition in the offering and elevates customer’s trust in the product and brand.

The Renault KWID MY21 Range will beoffered in 0.8L and 1.0L SCe powertrains in both manual and AMT options. Renault KWID range complies with all the safety regulations applicable in India, and will now be equipped withdual front Airbags as a standard feature across all the variants.This development comes ahead of the regulation timelines. Accentuating the attractiveness of the car, the new KWIDMY21 Climber Edition will alsobe available inDual Tone Exterior in White colour with black roof along with the new features like Electric ORVM and Day and Night IRVM. In addition to various active and passive safety features, it also features Front driver side pyrotech&pretensioner, further increasingthe safetyquotient of the vehicle.

Renault KIGER RXT(O) variant is launched at INR 7.37L(ex-showroom XX)while the new KWID MY 21 range starts at INR 4.06L (ex-showroom XX).

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced special offers for the customers in the month of September 2021offering maximumbenefits of uptoINR 80,000on select variants across its product range. These offers can be availed while purchasing new Renault vehicle during this period. In addition to the above, Renaulthas also rolled out 10 uniqueLoyalty Rewardsto mark the 10 years celebrations, with maximum loyalty benefits uptoINR 110,000which is over and above the regular consumer offers.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and loyalty bonus,the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022scheme on the purchase of Renault KWID, TRIBER and KIGER, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

In a decade of its presence in India, Renault has made significant progress which includes a state of the art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, logistics and design centre in India. This strong foundation backed by its unique product strategy and pioneering customer satisfaction initiatives have been instrumental in Renault achieving this milestone, with more than 7,50,000 customers driving Renault cars in India.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of more than 500 sales and530 service touchpoints, which include 250+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.

Renault India’s product line up and services have seen strong recognition among customers and industry experts alike, winning more than 60 titles, making Renault India one of the most awarded automotive brands in a single year in India.

