Remdesivir black-marketing: Two accused awarded 5-year jail in Nagpur

Nagpur: Two accused involved in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections during peak Covid-19 pandemic last year have been sentenced to undergo 5-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by Additional Sessions Judge P B Ghuge on Tuesday.

The two convicts are Manoj Wamanrao Kamble (40), a resident of New Diamond Nagar and Atul Bhimrao Walke (36), a resident of Ayurvedic Layout. The court, however, acquitted three other accused in the case as charges could not be proved against them. The acquitted accused are Anil Vallabhdas Kakani, Prithviraj Devendra Mulik, and Aavin Devendra Sharma.

It may be recalled that on April 23, 2021, police had nabbed Manoj Kamble, Atul Walke, Anil Kakani, Prithviraj Mulik, and Aavin Sharma for black-marketing Remdesivir injections. They were selling Remdesivir injection to the needy for Rs 45,000 though its actual price was about Rs 899. Cops had seized seven Remdesivir vials, five cell phones, Rs 1 lakh cash and a moped from them. They were arrested on charges under Sections 420, 188, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 26 of Drug (Prices Control) Order 2013, 3(C) of Essential Commodities Act, 18(C) and 27 (B) of Drugs and Cosmetics Act by Beltarodi Police.

The then Senior PI Vijay Akot investigated the case and chargesheeted the accused. As the charges under Section 420 of the IPC were substantiated against Manoj Kamble and Atul Walke, the court convicted and sentenced them to five years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000 each. Other three accused were acquitted as the prosecution failed to provide any concrete evidence against them.

Ad Jyoti Vajani represented the State. Adv P J Mehta and Adv Parag Ukey were the defence counsels.