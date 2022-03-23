Maharashtra Governor attends 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari attended a Kirtan Darbar on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Tuesday (22 Mar)

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Koshyari paid rich tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur. He said Sikh Gurus not just sacrificed their lives to save the Dharma, but they also created beautiful literature for the emancipation of mankind.

Khalsa Pramukh of Damdami Taksal Baba Harnam Singh, Nirmal Sant Dr Rameshwarnand, former Chairman of Minority Commission Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Member of the High Power Committee for the celebration of the 400th Prakash Purab Sardar G S Gill, National Secretary of Sikh Sangat Rajan Khanna, Convenor Malkit Singh Bal and members of the Sikh community were present. Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal performed the Shabad Seva on the occasion.