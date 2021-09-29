Relief: Nagpur district reports zero Covid-19 cases, active cases at 70

Nagpur: It was a moment of cheer for District Administration and Frontline Workers as Nagpur District reported zero fresh novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in last 24-hours — after period of over a month — on Wednesday. Besides, Nagpur in last 24-hours reported zero Covid deaths and 11 people recovered from the virus borne disease.

With the latest update, the cumulative positive cases and deaths stand still at 4,93,288 and 10,120 respectively. The sum of 4,83,098 people have been successfully recovered from the virus borne disease.

The Covid recovery rate of Nagpur district stood at 97.93% while active cases stood at 70.