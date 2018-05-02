Relief measures be announced to put Economy on track – CAMIT

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) today met Dr. Nitin Raut, Cabinet Minister for Energy, Government of Maharashtra to upraise him the difficulties faced by trade and industry and submitted a memorandum of demand.

At the outset Agrawal informed Dr. Raut that the business community of the Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad is religiously following the lockdown since midnight on 20th March and rest of the State from midnight on 25th March. Even though their establishments are closed and cash flow has come to standstill they are working with NGO’s and local administration to serve the stranded and homeless people in their respective area. He appreciated the measures taken by local administration under guidance of Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, to contain corona virus in Nagpur.

CAMIT has asked for complete waiver of fixed charge (Demand Charges) for the lockdown period and thereafter to be charged on actual consumption (recorded) demand charges for next six months for all industrial units and commercial establishments.

• Health Insurance upto Rs. 50 Lakhs for employers and employees engaged in providing essential services, commodities, medical Fraternity, agricultural, food grains, petrol pumps and like.

• Three months rent waiver for tenants of local bodies particular for small and marginal self-employed vendors and traders.

• Give concession in Property Tax of commercial and residential property for next three years.

• Provide special package for Textile Industry, Hospitality Sector, Tours and Travels Sector and Reality Sector.

• Reduce ready reckoner rates in state to enable real estate developers to liquidate their inventory and save both the developer and the home buyer from being charged income tax.

• Small business owners are the second largest employment generators, they should be treated at par with farmers and loan or interest waiver should be given to them.

• Reimbursement of the wages & salaries paid to the workers & staff for the lockdown period to be born 50% by Central government and 25% by state government.

• Concessional transportation arrangement for labour to return their respective work place after lockdown is lifted.

CAMIT has requested Dr. Raut to use his good office and impress upon concerned union ministry to provide relief to trading community by extending due date of all insurance policies by 6 months without additional interest or penalty.

• Waive interest, late fee and penalties under direct and indirect tax.

• Advise all the banks to top up on loan amounts by twenty five percent immediately to help the business to cope up with working capital requirements.

• Advice all credit card service provider to not charge interest and delay payment charges for next six months.

• Levy Income Tax on partnership and LLP at maximum 20%.

Dipen Agrawal on behalf of trading community of Maharashtra thanked Dr. Nitin Raut for a patient hearing and assurance to take-up the matter with Chief Minister and concerned State & Union ministry on priority basis.