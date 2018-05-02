Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Apr 21st, 2020

    Lockdown Blown Apart : Masses swarm at Kalamna Market in huge number

    Nagpur: Despite Nagpur being marked as red zone – regarded sensitive in terms of cases of corona infection, people are far from mending their ways. The lockdown call continues to fall on the deaf ears of large number of citizens who mushroomed once again at central India’s largest wholesale market at Kalamna on Tuesday.

    Citizens along with people from neighbouring districts also poured in the market to stock up the essential items.

    Nagpur has been placed under lockdown, following the directives of District Administration owing to rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

    Maharashtra government has imposed lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas to control the spread of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

