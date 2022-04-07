Relief? Fuel prices see no hike on Thursday

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a relief of sorts, fuel prices were not hiked on Thursday breaking the chain of increases since the past two weeks.

The oil marketing companies have increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 per litre each in the past 16 days. The fuel prices on Wednesday witnessed another increase by 80 paise. This was the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Thursday was an exception but the relief could be short lived. Friday is expected to see another hike of 80 paise a litre.

With no hike, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that though Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the fuel prices across the world recently, the increase in India worked out to be only 5 per cent during April 2021 and March 2022 as against over 50 per cent in some developed and developing nations.

Referring to rising petrol prices, the Minister said in Lok Sabha that we are not the only country impacted by the war. The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire world, he added. Citing figures, the Minister said the increase in prices of petrol was very low in India as compared to developed and other developing nations in the aftermath of the war. He said petrol prices have gone up by over 50 per cent in countries like the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Sri Lanka. In case of India the increase worked out to be only 5 per cent, he stated.

