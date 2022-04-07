New academic session for grade 9th,& 10th starts at Podar World School

Advertisement

Nagpur: The new academic session for grade 9th and 10th commenced at Podar World School, Nagpur with zeal and enthusiasm. The 2 days orientation program was conducted under the supervision of Principal D Bhavna Sanjeev, coordinators and teaching staff.

Day one started with devotional prayer followed by the ice breaking activity. Further the Principal conducted a session on “Tips for Academic success” and motivated the students with her words and best wishes. Dr Smitha Pakhmode, Associate Professor at NKP Salve Institute of Medical Sciences and Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Nagpur conducted sessions on the importance of teamwork, time management and smart goals. The day concluded by the coordinator with a session on the exam paper pattern.

On day 2, respective subject teachers shared and explained the yearly syllabus, paper pattern and marking scheme, along with Internal Assessment Rubrics with the students. Children were engrossed during the session in the games, fun activities, dance and music and made the best of the time. Lastly various ice breaking activities were shared with the students and the winners were awarded with a token of appreciation to the students.

