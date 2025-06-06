Relief for Vijay Dangre: Court Acquits Him After Manpa Seals Property Without Proper Orders

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a surprising turn of events, the District Court has acquitted social worker Vijay Dangre after revelations that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) sealed his property in Juni Shukrawari, Reshimbagh, without any directive from the High Court. The court’s decision came after the then Assistant Commissioner of the Hanuman Nagar Zone admitted that there was no High Court order mandating the sealing of the property.

The case dates back to March 21, 2014, when the NMC sealed Plot No. 54, citing a High Court order dated March 18, 2014. However, when the seal was reportedly found broken on July 2, a complaint was filed under IPC Sections 426 (mischief), 447 (criminal trespass), and 448 (house trespass).

Gold Rate 06 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,000/- Gold 22 KT 91,100/- Silver/Kg 1,06,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Complaint and Contradictions

The original complaint was lodged by Devji Chintanwar, a Branch Engineer in the Hanuman Nagar Zone, who claimed the building was illegal and had been sealed under orders from Assistant Commissioner Vijay Humne. However, during cross-examination, the complainant contradicted several key points, denying having surveyed the building himself or submitting any proof of the ownership or usage of the premises.

Assistant Commissioner’s Revelations

In court, Assistant Commissioner Vijay Humne testified that no official documents identifying the owner of the building or specifying its use were ever submitted. Crucially, he admitted that the High Court had not issued any specific order to seal Dangre’s property. He further stated that he did not oversee any sealing activity on the premises, nor did he monitor Dangre’s daily activities during the said period, although he acknowledged knowing him as a social worker in the department.

Court’s Verdict

Given the inconsistent testimonies and lack of concrete evidence, the court concluded that there was no legal basis for sealing the property. The prosecution failed to prove that the seal was lawfully applied or broken by Dangre. As a result, the District Court acquitted Vijay Dangre of all charges, raising serious questions about NMC’s procedures and accountability.

This verdict not only clears Dangre’s name but also highlights lapses in municipal enforcement and the potential misuse of authority without proper legal backing.

Advertisement

Advertisement