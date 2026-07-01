Relief: Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 183.50

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Nagpur: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on Wednesday reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 183.50, offering relief to restaurants, caterers and other commercial establishments that rely on LPG for daily operations with the new rates taking effect from July 1.

The development comes days after the government restored LPG supplies to commercial customers such as restaurants, hotels and other businesses to pre-Iran war levels, and did away with sector-exclusive curbs imposed during the West Asia crisis.

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OMCs also reduced the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13.

The latest cut follows a series of revisions in LPG prices over the past few months. In June, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 29.

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Earlier, on March 7, OMCs had raised domestic LPG prices by Rs 60 per cylinder amid volatility in global energy markets triggered by the conflict in West Asia.

Commercial LPG prices, too, witnessed sharp increases earlier this year. In April, OMCs raised the price of 19-kg commercial cylinders by Rs 195.50 across metropolitan cities, citing rising international energy prices. In January, commercial LPG cylinder prices were increased by Rs 111, while the price of the 5-kg FTL cylinder was raised by Rs 27.

The reduction in commercial LPG prices is expected to ease input costs for hotels, restaurants, catering services and other small businesses, for which cooking fuel constitutes a significant operating expense.

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