Reliance to Invest ₹1,500 Crore in Nagpur FMCG Hub

Nagpur: Nagpur is set to receive a major industrial and economic boost as Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, announced an investment of over ₹1,500 crore to establish an integrated food and beverage manufacturing facility at Katol in Maharashtra.

The announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RCPL and the Maharashtra government. The facility is expected to commence operations in 2026 and will create direct employment for more than 500 people, according to a video shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Under the agreement, the state government will assist RCPL in obtaining necessary approvals, clearances, and financial incentives to ensure smooth project execution.

Gold Rate 13 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,000/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

This initiative is part of Reliance’s broader plan, announced during its annual general meeting last month, to invest ₹40,000 crore (USD 4.7 billion) in building Asia’s largest integrated food parks. These facilities will incorporate AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies, positioning Reliance as a cost leader in the FMCG sector.

RCPL, spun off from Reliance Retail and now a direct subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has quickly risen to become one of India’s fastest-growing FMCG companies, achieving revenues of over ₹11,000 crore in just three years. The company has aggressively expanded through acquisitions and in-house brand launches, bringing products across categories such as soaps, packaged foods, and beverages. Its portfolio includes well-known labels like Campa, Independence, Alan’s, Enzo, Ravalgaon, and the recently acquired Tagz Foods.

At the AGM, RIL Director Isha Ambani described RCPL as one of the group’s key “growth engines,” with ambitions to reach ₹1 lakh crore in revenue within five years and expand globally. She emphasized that RCPL’s FMCG blueprint would serve as a model for the group’s expansion into other consumer categories such as apparel and electronics.

“Our long-term ambition is to become India’s largest FMCG company with a global presence. This will make RCPL a major new value-creating engine for the Reliance Group, comparable in scale and profitability to our Retail business,” Isha Ambani said.

With the new Nagpur facility, RCPL not only strengthens its presence in Maharashtra but also signals Nagpur’s growing importance as an FMCG hub. The project is expected to accelerate local development, generate employment, and attract further investments to the region.