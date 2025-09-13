Nagpur Police Salute 40 Eco-Friendly Ganesh Mandals

Nagpur: In a commendable display of responsibility and tradition, 40 Ganesh Mandals from Nagpur’s Commissionerate Zone 1 were honored by the city police for celebrating Ganeshotsav in an eco-friendly and noise-free manner this year.

None of the honored mandals used DJs or loud sound systems during the festivities. Instead, they embraced traditional instruments and devotional music, offering prayers to Lord Ganesha with cultural fervor while strictly adhering to rules and regulations.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the MIA Hall under MIDC Police Station limits, where Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Singa Reddy Rishikesh Reddy presented appreciation certificates and saplings to the mandal representatives.

The recognized mandals included those from MIDC, Pratapnagar, Sonegaon, Bajaj Nagar, and Hingna areas, featuring groups such as Shiv Ganesh Utsav Mandal (Sainagar), Ashtavinayak Empire Ganesh Utsav Mandal (Wanadongri), Sangharsh Ganesh Utsav Mandal (Control Wadi), Navnirman Ganesh Utsav Mandal (Pratapnagar), Pavanbhumi Ganesh Mandal, Maharashtra Cosmo Palitan Ganesh Mandal, Bloomdale Cultural Mandal, Siddhivinayak Mitra Mandal, Amar Ganesh Cultural Mandal, Shri Ganraj Yuva Mandal, Shivshakti Yuva Mandal, among others.

Police officials stated that this initiative sends out a strong message that “celebrations can be joyful while also being environmentally responsible.” The recognition is expected to further encourage more mandals to celebrate pollution-free and socially responsible Ganesh festivals in the coming years.

Nagpurians across the city have widely appreciated the collective sense of responsibility and awareness shown by these mandals.