    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021

    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media

    Nagpur: A 32-year old woman was exploited sexually by her relative who also clicked indecent photos of the victim and threatened to post them on social media. Another man played a dirty role by helping the accused in his heinous act. Both the accused have been booked and reportedly arrested.

    The victim woman, residing in Nandanvan police jurisdiction, in her complaint said that on December 27, 2017, she was alone at her house. Around 9 pm, the accused relative Anup Ashok Ganatra (35), resident of Chhapru Nagar, near Ambedkar Garden, came to her house and taking advantage of her being alone, raped her forcefully. The accused Ganatra aslo clicked her indecent photos and threatened to post them on social media. With this threat, the accused exploited the woman sexually repeatedly. Moreover, a man named Ramesh Vasantrao Ambilduke (33), resident of Bhavani Mandir Road, Pardi, played a dirty role and helped the accused Anup Ganatra in perpetrating his heinous act. However, the victim woman finally gathered courage and registered a case against the two accused with Nandanvan police in this connection.

    Nandanvan API Devkar, acting on the woman’s complaint, booked the two accused Anup Ganatra and Ramesh Ambilduke under Sections 376(2)(J), 109, 506 of the IPC and reportedly arrested them. Further probe is underway.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Covid rage: Nagpur ghats used 2000 tonnes of wood for last rites of 6377 bodies in April
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145