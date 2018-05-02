Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media

Nagpur: A 32-year old woman was exploited sexually by her relative who also clicked indecent photos of the victim and threatened to post them on social media. Another man played a dirty role by helping the accused in his heinous act. Both the accused have been booked and reportedly arrested.

The victim woman, residing in Nandanvan police jurisdiction, in her complaint said that on December 27, 2017, she was alone at her house. Around 9 pm, the accused relative Anup Ashok Ganatra (35), resident of Chhapru Nagar, near Ambedkar Garden, came to her house and taking advantage of her being alone, raped her forcefully. The accused Ganatra aslo clicked her indecent photos and threatened to post them on social media. With this threat, the accused exploited the woman sexually repeatedly. Moreover, a man named Ramesh Vasantrao Ambilduke (33), resident of Bhavani Mandir Road, Pardi, played a dirty role and helped the accused Anup Ganatra in perpetrating his heinous act. However, the victim woman finally gathered courage and registered a case against the two accused with Nandanvan police in this connection.

Nandanvan API Devkar, acting on the woman’s complaint, booked the two accused Anup Ganatra and Ramesh Ambilduke under Sections 376(2)(J), 109, 506 of the IPC and reportedly arrested them. Further probe is underway.