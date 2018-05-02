    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Jun 12th, 2021

    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city

    Nagpur: In view of spurt of crimes, the Nagpur Cyber Police have cautioned the people to beware of cyber criminals active in the city and preying on gullible citizens by one trick or another.

    According to the Cyber Police, some cyber criminals were trying to cheat people visiting the ATM of a local bank in Manish Nagar under Beltarodi Police Station jurisdiction on June 7, 2021. The tricksters were found standing near an ATM and stopping people who used the ATM. The goons were demanding money and ‘promising’ to return the money online by using different wallets.

    TheCyber Police have appealed to the people to be extra-cautious while visiting ATMs at crowded places such as malls, bus stands, etc. The senior citizens and women particularly should be careful and not fall prey to the cyber criminals.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Relative rapes woman, threatens to post her obscene photos on social media
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Environmentalist strongly opposes cutting of trees for IMS project in Ajni with finer points
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    Woman robbed of gold chain in Sadar
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    भीषण अपघातात कारचे दोन तुकडे, तीन महिलांचा मृत्यू
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Two men cheat old woman of Rs 35 lakh, booked
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Crook deceives man of Rs 3.50 lakh on pretext of job in GMCH, PWD
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    Nagpur continues in Level-1
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    नागपुर जिले में ब्लैक फंगस से अब तक 126 की मौत, फिर 15 नये मरीज मिले
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में ब्राउन शुगर की तस्करी का मामला
    महाराष्ट्र एक्स. में ब्राउन शुगर की तस्करी का मामला
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145