Nagpur Cyber Police caution people about cyber crooks active in city

Nagpur: In view of spurt of crimes, the Nagpur Cyber Police have cautioned the people to beware of cyber criminals active in the city and preying on gullible citizens by one trick or another.

According to the Cyber Police, some cyber criminals were trying to cheat people visiting the ATM of a local bank in Manish Nagar under Beltarodi Police Station jurisdiction on June 7, 2021. The tricksters were found standing near an ATM and stopping people who used the ATM. The goons were demanding money and ‘promising’ to return the money online by using different wallets.

TheCyber Police have appealed to the people to be extra-cautious while visiting ATMs at crowded places such as malls, bus stands, etc. The senior citizens and women particularly should be careful and not fall prey to the cyber criminals.