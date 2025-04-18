Reduced Water Supply in North, East & South Nagpur Due to Low Water Availability in Kanhan River…

Advertisement



Nagpur: , Due to reduced water availability in the Kanhan river, there will be less than normal water supply in certain areas of North, East, and South Nagpur on 18th, 19th, and 20th April 2025.

Every year during the summer season, additional water is released into the non-perennial Kanhan river by the Minor Irrigation Department of the Water Resources Department (WRD). This release, carried out from the escape gate at the 19.4 km chainage on the Right Bank Canal (RBC), helps augment water levels at the Kanhan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) intake wells.

This year, the additional water release began on 19th March 2025 and was expected to continue throughout the summer. However, due to a civil breach near the 10 km chainage of the canal, the gates of the RBC at the Navegaon-Khairy reservoir had to be closed by the WRD.

The WRD is currently working on a war footing to repair the breach. Following excavation and diversion work, it is expected that the RBC gates will be reopened by the evening of 19th April 2025.

Until then, the Kanhan WTP is receiving less than the required raw water, resulting in a reduction of 10–15 MLD in treated water output. As a result, there will be less water supply in the following zones and command areas:

Lakadganj Zone: Bharatwadi, Kalamna, Subhan Nagar, Minimata Nagar, Bhandewadi, Lakadganj I & II, Lakadganj, Babulban, Pardi I & II

Satranjipura Zone: Shanti Nagar, Wanjri, Kalamna

Nehru Nagar Zone: Nandanvan (Existing), Nandanvan, Tajbagh, Kharbi, Sakkardara, Wathoda Amrut

OCW requests all citizens in these areas to use water judiciously and cooperate during this temporary situation. Water supply will be normalized as soon as sufficient raw water is made available at the Kanhan intake wells.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact NMC-OCW Helpline No 1800 266 9899 or mail at contact@ocwindia.com.

