Red Light Photo Blackmail: Bank Manager Looted, Accused Held

Nagpur Today – In a shocking case from Nagpur, a 21-year-old youth has been arrested for blackmailing and looting a private bank manager of gold ornaments worth ₹2.35 lakh. The incident has stirred discussions in the city, exposing a dangerous mix of personal vendetta and social stigma.

The Background

The accused, identified as Adesh Pradeep Samudre (21), a resident of Thakkargram in Panchpaoli, had approached a private bank for a loan. However, the bank manager, who was known to Samudre from earlier, denied the loan as per standard guidelines.

Seeking revenge, Samudre allegedly spotted the manager in Nagpur’s infamous red-light area, Ganga-Jamuna, and collected photos or information about the visit. Using this material, he began blackmailing the manager, threatening to reveal the incident to his family if he did not hand over money or valuables.

The Loot Incident

On March 15, 2025, around 12:30 PM, the accused intercepted the manager between Old Motor Stand Square and Marwadi Chowk. He allegedly threatened and forcefully snatched a gold bracelet and chain from the victim, together valued at approximately ₹2.35 lakh.

Following this, Samudre repeatedly visited the manager’s residence, continuing his threats and demanding more valuables under the fear of social disgrace.

Police Action

Disturbed by ongoing threats and the robbery, the bank manager finally approached Lakadganj Police Station and filed a complaint. Acting swiftly, police arrested the accused. During interrogation, Samudre confessed to the crime, and the stolen gold ornaments were recovered.

Legal Proceedings

A case has been registered under Section 309(4) of the Indian Penal Code. Police officials are probing deeper into the case to determine whether others were involved in the blackmail and extortion plot.

Wider Impact

The case has sparked debate across Nagpur, as it blends elements of blackmail, personal reputation, and social perception tied to red-light areas. It also highlights the psychological pressure and fear tactics used in such crimes, and the importance of timely legal intervention.

