Recruitment scam hits NMC Employees Coop Bank

Nagpur: A recruitment scam seems to have hit NMC Employees Coop Bank with shareholders alleging jobs to near and dear ones of Board of Directors and other officials of the civic body.

According to the shareholders of NMC Employees Coop Bank, the bank had on 7.2.2018 published an advertisement online as well as in newspapers regarding recruitment process. Online applications for various 30 posts were invited. For online applications, Rs 700 were taken from Open/OBC category candidates and Rs 500 from SC, ST, NT candidates. Total 1938 candidates applied for the posts and around Rs 10-12 lakh were recovered from them. Exams for recruitment of various 30 posts were conducted on March 25, 2018 at Raisone College, Hingna Digdoh.

Since the exam was online, merit list was expected to be announced the same day. But three days after, the selection and waiting list was made public at the bank in Mahal. Out of the 30 candidates selected under the process, 18 candidates were found to be sons/relatives of Directors. 15 other candidates were also found to be close to the Directors, the members alleged.

The issue was raised in the General Body Meeting of NMC Employees Coop Bank held on September 8, 2019. Several members alleged jobs in the bank only to relatives or close to the Directors of the Bank

According to the shareholders, the Board of Directors sidelined the laid down rules and regulations in the recruitment done in the NMC Employees Coop Ban. The Board of Directors appointed their near and dear ones in the bank. In the process, the Directors kept the Bank Union and members in the dark.

The members alleged following candidates were selected for various posts in the bank:

1) Shwetambari Shinde – Daughter-in-law of Bank Chairman Vijay Kathvate

2) Kartik Thakre – Son of Rajendra Thakre

3) Nekrika Chaudhary – Daughter of Pratibha Sirya

4) Poshit Nimje – Son of Radheshyam Nimje

5) Shweta Suryavanshi – Niece of Sushil Yadav

6) Priyanka Kalambe – Daughter-in-Law of Vitthal Sirsagar

7) Chandraprakash Dahake – Nephew of Dattatray Dahake

8) Varsha Patil – Daughter-in-Law of Gautam Patil

9) Shubham Meshram – Son of Ishwar Meshram

10) Sakshi Admane – Daughter of Shashikant Admane

11) Prashant Deogade – Son of Dilip Deogade

12) Shubham Mahatpure – Son of Branch Manager

13) Anshul Giri – Son of Rajkumar Kanate’s friend

14) Nishant Bhagat – Son of Rajendra Thakre’s friend

15) Madhu Bhivgade – Relative of Rajesh Bhivgade

16) Mayur Chaudhary – Son of Dilip Chaudhry

17) Swapnil Dakhole – Son of Pradeep Dakhole

18) Tarun Makode – Son of Rajkumar Kanate’s friend

The shareholders further alleged that following the said recruitment, the bank is being financially overburdened. The online exam was nothing but ‘show off’ as candidates were already ‘fixed’. A complaint in this regard has been lodged with Divisional Sub Registrar and District Sub Registrar demanding a high-level enquiry into the ‘recruitment scam.’