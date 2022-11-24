Recruitment in GDCH Nagpur to get boost: Fadanvis

State Government to provide more funds for oral healthcare, assures Dy CM

Nagpur: “Government Dental College and Hospital despite doing good work, staff has to handle more workload. Considering that aspect we have decided to conduct recruitment in dental college,” informed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, here on Wednesday.

Dy CM was speaking at Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) where he dedicated ‘Mucormycosis Rehabilitation Centre’, ‘Centre of Excellence 3D printing in dentistry’ and then interacted with students.

“Earlier no patient of mucormycosis was found. After the entry of coronavirus everybody heard about the disease. Today I have started three projects for the people of those mucormycosis rehabilitation centres. It is the most important one,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also informed the media that plans for the development of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) are ready. Government has already sanctioned Rs 350 crore and Rs 300 crore respectively

