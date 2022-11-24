‘Jhund’ fame ‘Babu Chhetri’ arrested for theft in Nagpur

Nagpur: Priyanshu Kshatriya, who played the role of ‘Babu Chhetri’ in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund movie was arrested by Mankapur Police on theft charges.

Recently, a theft was reported at the house of Pradeep Harbaji Mondawe (64), living in Ambedkar Housing Society, Mankapur. Valuables worth Rs five lakh were stolen. The police nabbed a minor who revealed the name of Priyanshu in the theft.

On Tuesday, the police arrested him. The police produced him in the court and obtained in custody till November 25. The police recovered stolen valuables from a pigeon box in Gaddigodam.

In Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan was seen diverting attention of addicted youths of slums to football to keep them away from criminal activities. Earlier also, Priyanshu was arrested during the shooting of the movie for crime.

The ‘Jhund’ movie was a biopic on the life of Prof Vijay Barse directed by Nagraj Manjule. Priyanshu was selected for the role of Babu in the movie.

Earlier, Priyanshu indulged in stealing coal from the running goods train. He became a celebrity after the release of the movie. However, he did not mend his ways and remained indulged in criminal activities.

A police official said that Priyanshu was earlier arrested for stealing mobile phones of train passengers.

