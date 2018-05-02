Record of sorts: Cops search 17 lost or missing persons in city

Nagpur: In a record of sorts, various Police Stations in city registered 17 cases regarding lost or missing persons. The 17 missing persons include 13 women, two kids and two men. Two women along with their 4-year old son and 9-month daughter are either lost or have gone missing.

The list of missing persons include Lata Suresh Mehune (30) from Hingna. She has gone missing since June 10, 2019. Chandni Janardhan Dhone (19) of Kalamna is not traceable since May 28, 2019. Puja alias Santoshi Arun Kshirsagar (25) of Kalamna is missing along with her 9-month daughter Jyoti. Arti Laxman Raut (19) of Amar Nagar, Kalamna left home on July 4, 2019, without informing anybody and has not returned. A 70-year old man named Shriram Beniram Jagne of Kalamna has not returned when he left home in the wee hours of July 12. A resident of Durganagar, Kalamna, Kalyani Navin Wakle (23) is missing since June 3, 2019. Nisha Ramkumar Bais (19) of Swagatnagar, Kalamna, is being searched since July 1, 2019, the day she left home. A 28-year old man named Hafeez Shahid Ali Riyaqat Ali, resident of Aysha Nagar, Kalamna is also missing.

Similarly, whereabouts of Shabnam Naushad Sheikh (28) are not known since she left home on July 7 and went missing along with her 4-year old son Shamit. Mayuri Sunil Ramteke (23) of Bhimnagar, Hingna Road, is being searched since she left home on July 12. A resident of Shravan Nagar, Nandanvan, Surekha Kartik Patil (30) has either lost or missing since July 9. 19-year old Malti Naresh Yadav of Vathoda Layout, Nandanvan, has gone missing since she left home on July 11. Nayana Amar Butle (24) of Imambada has not returned home when she left on June 11. A resident of Kabir Nagar, Sakkardara, Sakshi Prashant Bhonde (15) left home without informing her relatives on July 8 and has not returned. Similarly, whereabouts of Jaishree Gautam Bagate (24) of Mankapur are not known since she went missing on July 10, 2019.