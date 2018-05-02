Record 44 positive cases erupt in Nagpur in a day, total now 206

Nagpur: From a deceased to nine-month pregnant lady, Nagpur on Wednesday registered it’s highest single day spike in novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) cases. By Wednesday evening itself, as many as 44 patients placed under institutional quarantine facilities across the city tested positive for the virus borne disease.

Hospital with Number of cases reported Positive :

Iggmc- 8

GMC -2(1 death)

NEERI-16

VETERINARY/MAFSU-9

AIIMS-9

This took the total cases in the city to over 206. Earlier, a 22-year-old youth who had died on Tuesday also texted positive for the COVID-19.

Among this 64 Positive Patients were discharged, 33 from MC and IGMC 31 and 1558 other suspected who were in quarantine were send home.

Maximum patients share city’s Mominpura and Satranjipura hotspots connection, the deceased youth reportedly belonged to Ajni area.

Some more cases are likely to flourish as total 150 samples are being examined at various labs in Nagpur.