Reaction to address to Nation by honourable Prime Minister today by Dipen Agrawal

President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT)

Dipen Agrawal , President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade commenting on today’s address to nation by Prime Minister of India said that considering extension of lockdown by states and union territory including Maharashtra it was anticipated that national lockdown would be extended and same was need of the hour to flatten the curve of Corona virus in India. The trading community was expecting to hear about future plans of resuming economic activity in the country and they were disappointed on this front. However there is some solace that a detailed new guideline is to be released tomorrow, we hope the issue of resumption of business activities along with relief measures for trade & industry will be addressed in it.

Modi ji has asked for 7 vows, on behalf of trading community of the state I can confidently say that trade and industry is already following these steps in it’s true letter & spirit. They are providing food to needy, helping their staff & workers, taking care of elders in home, working shoulder to shoulder with covid warriors, following covid prevention protocols given time to time by center and state. We were, are and will stand with government in it’s fight against Corona virus.

Today again PM has said he is working for the most vulnerable and marginalized section of the society CAMIT welcomes it but at the same time PM should give due attention towards the pain of trading community and announce sizeable rehabilitation program so that the real contributors to economy & job creators can sustain while giving pace to wheel of economy post lockdown is lifted.