RBI Press Meet Today : Moratorium extended for another three months

-RBI Press Meet Today LIVE: Moratorium extended for another three months

-GDP growth will remain in the negative territory, says RBI Governor

-Combination of fiscal, monetary and administrative steps will revive economic situation in the second phase of the year

-Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half of 2020

-Merchandise export suffered worst in the last 30 years owing to COVID-19, says Shaktikanta Das

-Most industrial places are falling under red zones, says RBI governor Shakikanta Das