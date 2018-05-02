Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, May 22nd, 2020
    Business News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    RBI Press Meet Today : Moratorium extended for another three months

    -RBI Press Meet Today LIVE: Moratorium extended for another three months

    -GDP growth will remain in the negative territory, says RBI Governor

    -Combination of fiscal, monetary and administrative steps will revive economic situation in the second phase of the year

    -Headline inflation may remain firm in the first half of 2020

    -Merchandise export suffered worst in the last 30 years owing to COVID-19, says Shaktikanta Das

    -Most industrial places are falling under red zones, says RBI governor Shakikanta Das

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Video: Ayurveda has cure for COVID-19, says Acharya Manishji
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur Crime News
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Murder at petrol pump in MIDC in loot attempt
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Nagpur’s journo from local Marathi daily attempts suicide , condition critical
    Maharashtra News
    विदर्भ मराठवाड्याच्या शेतकर्‍यांना सापत्न वागणूक : बावनकुळे
    विदर्भ मराठवाड्याच्या शेतकर्‍यांना सापत्न वागणूक : बावनकुळे
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    Hindi News
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला महज अफवा
    मनपा आयुक्त मुंढे का तबादला महज अफवा
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    गोंदियाः सरकारी अनुदान राशि में अपना हिस्सा तलाश रहे दो घूसखोर १५००० लेते धरे गए
    Trending News
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    19 more test positive in Nagpur, cases jump to 406
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Nagpur Administration brings active Corona cases under hundred
    Featured News
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Maharashtra could soon have an AYUSH policy for COVID-19
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Trending In Nagpur
    विदर्भ मराठवाड्याच्या शेतकर्‍यांना सापत्न वागणूक : बावनकुळे
    विदर्भ मराठवाड्याच्या शेतकर्‍यांना सापत्न वागणूक : बावनकुळे
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    MIHAN India cancels GMR contract for development of Nagpur Airport: Report
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Nagpur city is in the red zone : Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    Kishor ke Rang …“ A Journey of Love songs live on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    “Sur Spandan“ A Online musical concert on fb
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    नागपूर शहर रेड झोनमध्येच – मनपा आयुक्त तुकाराम मुंढे यांची माहिती
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    Water Green Housing Society Donates to PM Care Fund
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    EPF support to MSME is also a healing touch to employees : COSIA
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    कार्यकारी महापौर मनीषा कोठे यांनी केली आयसोलेशन हॉस्पीटलची पाहणी
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    राजीव गांधी पुण्यतिथी निमित्त म.न.पा. तर्फे अभिवादन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145