The RBI’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to increase the policy repo rates by 40 bps, to 4.40 pc, with immediate effect, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday.

The RBI governor added that the central bank had announced its intention to withdraw its accommodative stance, and this was in line with that decision.

