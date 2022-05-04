3 top officers of Soil and Water Conservation Deptt in ACB’s net for Rs 81 lakh bribe

Advertisement

Nagpur: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed three Class 1 officers of Soil and Water Conservation Department red-handed while accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe to release pending bill of the complainant.

The accused have been identified as Kavijeet Patil (32), Water Conservation Officer, Nagpur, Shravan Shende (46), Sub-Divisional Water Conservation Officer, Nagpur and Rohit Gautam (35), Divisional Accounts Officer, Chandrapur.

According to sources, the Nagpur-based complainant had conducted a survey in Kolhapur for the Soil and Water Conservation Department. He was then seeking payment of his pending bills from the department’s Nagpur and Chandrapur office. However, during the same, the accused trio had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from the complainant.

Taken aback by the bribe demand, he approached the ACB office. Acting swiftly on the inputs, the senior officials of ACB swung into the action. They inquired about the matter on May 2 and May 3, and subsequently laid the trap. The complainant had approached the accused trio with Rs 50 lakh cash. ACB staff then nabbed the accused trio red handed while accepting the bribe.