Published On : Wed, Jan 1st, 2020

RBI Employees Coop Society holds function to distribute New Year calendar, gifts

Nagpur: The Reserve Bank of India Employees Coop Society Ltd, Nagpur, organised a programme to distribute New Year 2020 calendar and gifts recently.

The programme was inaugurated by Nagpur RBI General Manager G Ramesh and Deputy General Manager Avinash Chand.

President of Reserve Bank of India Employees Coop Society Ltd Mahesh Gupta highlighted various welfare schemes of the Society on the occasion.

Other office-beares present at the programme include Secretary Vijay Kohad, Vice President Nagorao Thakre, Treasurer, Sanjay Somkuwar, Joint Secretary Girish Nandanwar, Joint Treasurer Sunil Lanjewar, Directors Rajendra Hedau, Rajendra Tijare, Sachin Gaur, Karuna Sontakke, Vidya Gajbhiye, members and employees.

