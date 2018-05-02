Rawmatt Industries join hands with Italian company to supply of CNG kits

Nagpur – At a time when rising fuel prices are making headlines every passing day, city-based Rawmatt Industries Private Limited is making attempts to give respite to the fuel consumers by way of offering them an affordable option. The company is offering CNG (compressed natural gas), the most reliable, safe and cheaper fuel that is easily available in the city.

Further, the country’s first private sector LNG storage and LCNG dispensing facility in Nagpur, the company, is aggressively expanding its network of CNG outlets in the region. Apart from this, the company has recently entered into a joint venture (JV) with Tomasetto Achille’s Indian arm for technical support and supply of CNG kits, which is expected to prove useful in bringing down fuel expenses of the consumers.

Tomasetto Achille is recognized worldwide for its CNG conversion system. The company has carved a niche for itself in the international markets because of its quality, reliability and efficiency in providing service to its customers for more than 30 years.

Tomasetto Achille is a leader in quality mechanical components for CNG systems.

Established in 1982 and still led by its founder Achille Tomasetto, the company is located in the North-East of Italy. It is one of the leading companies in designing and manufacturing mechanical components for automotive CNG conversion systems.

“Now, we will be able to provide these high quality products to our customers in the region that will certainly give much relief to those who are struggling to bring down their expenses on petrol and diesel,” said Mr. Sitesh Rawell.

Rawmatt Industries is not only opening new CNG refueling stations in the city and the region as well, but also attracting a large number of consumers towards the safe and eco-friendly fuel.

CNG is a very popular fuel in places like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat and other places. But as it was not available here till the recent past, fuel consumers in this part of the country had no other option to shell out extra bucks to buy petrol and diesel.

“We have been planning to set up new CNG filling stations in almost all parts of the city. Moreover we also provide facilities for making petrol or diesel vehicles compatible for CNG by converting them. A large number of people are adopting it and saving their money,” he added.

At present, the company is operating two stations located at Automotive Square and Wadi. The company’s new outlets are coming up at Khapri, Hingna and Pardi.