Rave Party Busted at RB Farmhouse in Kalmeshwar; 10 Booked for Drug and Liquor Offences

Advertisement



Nagpur: Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Nagpur Rural Police busted a rave party at RB Farmhouse in the Kalmeshwar Police Station area and booked 10 persons for illegal consumption of ganja and foreign liquor. Authorities also seized items worth ₹2,80,695 during the raid.

According to police, the party was being held without proper permissions, and attendees were found consuming ganja and alcohol near the swimming pool. Upon raiding the premises, officers detained the farmhouse manager and nine others involved in the illegal gathering.

The manager was identified as Angel Ramratan Baiswara (24), a resident of Martin Nagar, Jaripatka. The other accused are:

Gold Rate 10 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,000 /- Gold 22 KT 90,200 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,900/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Kunal Chandramani Meshram (26), Gopal Nagar, Nagpur

Parag Vijay Shende (27), Gopal Nagar, Karim Layout

Sujal Laxmikant Ghadale (21), Pratap Nagar, Nagpur

Aryan Pravin Nahate (21), Parsode Layout, Nagpur

Ayush Kamlakar Kamble (21), Dronacharya Nagar, Nagpur

Aditya Rameshwar Meshram (21), Kudwa Village, Gondia (currently in Gopal Nagar)

Shanu Pradeep Lokhande (21), Gayatri Nagar, Nagpur

Sarvesh Rajendra Meshram (21), Pratap Nagar, Nagpur

Rohit Arvind Patil (25), Pratap Nagar, Nagpur

Police confiscated equipment for ganja consumption, a quantity of ganja, four bottles of foreign liquor, seven Android phones, and three Apple phones.

All 10 individuals have been booked under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 65(E) and 68 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. Further investigation is underway.