Rave Party Busted at Kamptee Farmhouse

Nagpur: A team from the Social Security Branch and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Nagpur Police raided a farmhouse in New Kamptee late Saturday night, busting a rave party. Four men, including a builder, were arrested, and four young women from Mumbai were detained for questioning.

The arrested men are identified as Sunil Shankarlal Agarwal (61), a builder from Ramlaxmi Colony, Kamptee; Gautam Sushil Jain (51), a property dealer from Ramdaspeth; Nilesh Babulal Gadiya (61), a property dealer from Kamal Palace, Ramdaspeth; and Mitesh Mohanlal Khakkar (48), a property dealer from Tatva Apartment, Ramdaspeth.

Sunil Agarwal owns the farmhouse, ‘S Farm,’ in Kamptee, where the rave party was organized. Police found drugs such as MD (Mephedrone), hookah setups, and liquor at the venue. Following a tip-off, police raided the farmhouse around 1 am, seizing 1.31 grams of MD, hookah equipment, liquor bottles, six mobile phones, and two cars, with an estimated total value of Rs 26 lakh.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the New Kamptee police station. The women at the party are being questioned, and investigations are underway to find the source of the drugs. More arrests may follow.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Abhijeet Patil and Police Inspector Gajanan Gulhane, along with their team.

