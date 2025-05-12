Nagpur Traffic Police Takes Strong Action in ‘Footpath Freedom’ Drive to Reclaim Pedestrian Space

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a dedicated effort to restore pedestrian space and ensure uninterrupted footpath movement, the Nagpur Traffic Police launched the ‘Footpath Freedom’ campaign from May 6 to May 10, 2025. The five-day operation resulted in action against 2,233 violators for unlawfully occupying footpaths across multiple zones of the city.

This initiative is part of a larger ongoing drive, which commenced on January 17, 2025, to address encroachments and illegal parking. The drive targets offenders under Sections 122 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act and Sections 102 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act. To date, this broader operation has resulted in 11,549 actions against vehicles parked on footpaths and 20,447 actions against temporary establishments across 1,004 locations in Nagpur, according to a press release issued by the Nagpur Traffic Police on Sunday.

The Sitabuldi zone topped the list with the highest number of actions—469, followed by Sadar with 349 actions, and Sakkardara with 296 actions. During the special drive, 732 vehicles were towed, 517 temporary stalls were removed, and 984 actions were taken under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Archit Chandak, confirmed that the ‘Footpath Freedom’ campaign would continue with enhanced efforts. He urged citizens to park their vehicles only in designated areas and avoid setting up temporary stalls on footpaths or roadsides. “Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, and we must not compromise public safety and convenience. Cooperation with traffic rules is essential for the well-being of the city,” said DCP Chandak.

The Nagpur Traffic Police have emphasized that this campaign is an ongoing effort to maintain the sanctity of pedestrian pathways, ensuring they remain accessible to everyone. The citizens of Nagpur have been encouraged to support the initiative for a cleaner, safer, and more pedestrian-friendly city.

