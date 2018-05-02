Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020

    ‘Ravan’ dares Mohan Bhagwat for debate, takes jibe at Yogi Adityanath

    Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad (Ravan ), on Saturday in Nagpur, dared UP CM Yogi Adityanath that when BJP government will be out of power, then every crime will be punished

    Nagpur: Addressing a public meeting in Nagpur’s Rashim Bagh Maidan, opposite the RSS headquarters, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, on Saturday, dared UP CM Yogi Adityanath to continue shooting at anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh till in power. He reminded Adityanath that one day his government will be out of power, adding then every crime will be punished. His comment comes after Adityanath had claimed that the trouble-makers have died from bullet of another trouble-maker, while answering about the 27 deaths in Uttar Pradesh during anti-CAA protests, due to police action.

    HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ

    Azad: ‘Will pay for every crime’
    “I won’t talk like UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath about bullets and talks. He says ‘bullets will talk where words fail’, I say shoot at us for CAA-NRC-NPR and reservation.

    Shoot at innocent people, but remember that one day, the government will change. The day the government changes, revenge will be taken of each and every crime,” said Azad.

    He added, “The deed you are doing in a democracy, the constitution states that everyone has an equal right. The one who commits a crime – be it a common man, government official, a minister, Chief Minister, Home Minister or the Prime Minister, he will be punished. The day the Bahujan government comes in power, everyone will pay for their crimes – this I promise to my people”.

    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

    Naming RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Ravan challenged him for a debate over reservation as he announced a call for bandh.

    He also challenged the RSS to fight elections instead of having a front. Ravan said, there will come a time when India will have a government of ‘bahujans’ and the others will be given reservations.

