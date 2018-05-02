Rash driving claims man’s life in Vathoda

Nagpur: Rash driving claimed the life of a young man as his speeding bike rammed the road divider in Vathoda police area on Wednesday night.

A resident of Gargoti, near Dighori Post, Ramkumar Kuwarlal Rajak (35) was returning home from workplace on his Hero Honda bike (MH-49/Y 4958) from Parshioni around 9 pm on Wednesday. As Ramkumar was riding his bike recklessly, it rammed the road divider near Oriental Engineering Company Pvt Ltd on Ring Road, Jabalpur-Hyderabad Highway. He received fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Vathoda API Mete registered a case under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC and probing the matter further.