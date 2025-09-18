Rare white owl stuns Nagpur locality, rescued and released safely

Nagpur: A rare guest from the wild stunned residents of Ramna Maroti locality in Nagpur, a striking white owl that fluttered into the compound of local resident Naveen Bhute.

The unusual sighting, around 8 pm, quickly became the talk of the neighbourhood. Curious locals gathered, some amazed at seeing the rare bird for the first time, while others worried about its condition as the rains poured down.

Animal welfare activist Sagar Sawale from Help for Animal Welfare Association rushed to the spot. The owl, soaked from the downpour but fortunately unharmed, was carefully rescued. On the guidance of conservationist Swapnil Bodhane, its feathers were gently dried before it was set free later in the night.

By 10 pm, as the rains eased, the bird was released back into the open skies of Ramna Maroti, to the cheers of the gathered crowd. In a moment of relief and awe, the owl spread its wings and vanished into the darkness.

Experts identified the visitor as a Barn Owl (Tyto alba). The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 (amended 2022). Barn owls, being nocturnal hunters, are considered farmers’ allies as they help control rodent and pest populations.

What began as a chance encounter ended as a rare reminder of the delicate coexistence between city life and wildlife.