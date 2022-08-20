Rare white Albino snake spotted in Nagpur, rescued

Advertisement

Nagpur: Wildlife Welfare Society members rescued a white Albino snake from a house in Ujwal Nagar along Bahadura Road in Nagpur, and released it in the wild in the wee hours of Friday.

Lucky Khadode of Wildlife Welfare Society reportedly got a phone call at 12.30 am on Friday that an Albino snake was spotted at the residence of Deepak Mate. Khadode and Nitish Bhandakkar, Ankit Maraskolhe of the Society reached the spot. By that time, the snake had come out of the house and was hiding in a pit outside. After searching for it, Wildlife Welfare Society members caught it and released it in the wild.

According to Wildlife Welfare Society members, the snake was ‘White Kukri’. However, some other experts said that it was ‘Albino Common Krait’.

