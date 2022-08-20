Ketan Mohitkar changes the definition of innovation culture in central India.

Social service via innovation comes naturally to Nagpur’s socio-Technical innovator Ketan Mohitkar. For the past many years, Ketan has been a part of many social causes and political activities. From starting his own venture or being a part of an active political group and providing his services to the society, his social work covers everything.

Ketan has been closely observing the city from a considerable amount of time and its known to him that the kind of potential the city has for innovation, It simply widens the scope for technology and startup culture.

He knew that there was a need to set things in motion and bring out the terminologies to real life. The job wasn’t as easy as said. To bring about an impact in the society, there is a need join forces which eventually multifold the outcome of the event. He audaciously took the first step towards the cause and became the bridge between the government, society and the young minds. He has always believed in actions. People knew about the term “entrepreneurship” but he dedicatedly worked towards getting the young generation a taste of it!!

He took the city by storm when Nagpur witnessed India’s biggest startup fest inviting a huge number of opportunities for the city’s youth. Impactful Entrepreneurs and Youtubers made their appearance and talked about the startup ecosystem and how it could be adopted by the young generation. The fest had their chief guest of honor as Shri. Nitin Gadkari, Lok Sabha member and Union minister for transport and highways.

Being a Member Secretary of Indian Council for Technical Research and Development, Ketan had been a part of numerous other startup and innovation nurturing initiatives. He has a desire to make an ecosystem of innovation which could benefit the society and generate other social impacts such as employment and empower the startup culture in the city itself. His ideologies are simple, he is an optimist and through his work, he tried to initiate a positive ecosystem. He believed, ‘to start something big and complex, the first step is enriching our souls with positivity and humility.

In covid period Startup initiatives by ICTRD were slowed. But now city youth were demanded the Convenor Ketan Mohitkar to restart Nagpur Startup Fest Initiative from this year. Ketan agreed to do so. He declared that, NSF 2022 will be organized and executed with same zeal and energy what city people were witnessed in NSF 2018 & 2019. Ketan has good experience to organize many innovative events like Mayor Innovation Awards, Hackathon and Social Media Fan Fest when he was the chief-coordinator of Innovation Council of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. He appeal Local Governing Bodies and various stakeholders to extend their support for activities which are guiding towards technology and innovation to provide working opportunities on the ground zero.