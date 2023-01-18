Rare Orange Bat spotted in Chhattisgarh’s Kanger Valley National Park

Jagdalpur: A rare orange-coloured bat, which is a “near threatened” species, has been spotted in Chhattisgarh, reports said on Wednesday.

The animal, also known as the ‘painted bat’ and characterised by bright orange and black wings, was sighted at a banana farm in Parali Bodal village of the park on Monday, the National Park’s Director, Dhammshil Ganvir, said.

The bright orange-coloured bat was seen for the third time in the last few years in the Kanger Valley National Park located in the Bastar district, he said, adding that earlier it was seen in 2020 and 2022.

The National Park is famous for its limestone caves which also provide a suitable habitat for bats, as per experts. The painted bat, whose scientific name is ‘Kerivoula picta’, is a “near threatened” species and commonly seen in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, Ganvir said.

“The painted bats are aerial hawkers, which means they catch insects while flying in the air. It is often observed at the time of maize harvest,” Ganvir said.

