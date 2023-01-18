Gym trainer, even though married, exploits woman sexually on pretext of marriage in Hudkeshwar

Nagpur: Hudkeshwar police have booked a gym trainer on the charges of exploiting a woman sexually on the promise of marriage even though he was married and has a son.

According to police, the 29-year old victim woman joined a gym in Hudkeshwar. At the gym she met the accused trainer Ravikant Ashok Dharmik (34), resident of D/1, Lane No. 9, KDK College Road, Nandanvan. The friendship between them grew and they started meeting regularly. Doling out a marriage promise, the accused Dharmik established physical relationship with her between November 2 and December 22, 2022 even though he was married and has a son. However, the accused kept the victim woman in the dark about this fact. The accused and the woman got married at Brahmadal Seva Mandal at Sitabuldi in Nagpur. However, the victim woman came to know that the accused Ravikant Dharmik was already married and she confronted him. But the accused threatened to make the obscene photographs of the victim woman viral. However, the woman approached the police and registered a case against the accused.

Hudkeshwar API Gadge, based on the complaint of the victim woman, booked the accused gym trainer Ravikant Dharmik under Sections 376, 377, 494, 506 of the IPC and searching for him.

